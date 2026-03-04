Android has made it easier to find your lost luggage
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature for Android users to help them find their lost luggage. The tech giant's latest feature comes with the March software update for Pixel phones, called the Pixel Drop. The facility allows users who have added a Find Hub-compatible tracker tag to their luggage to share its location with participating airlines.
User guide
How to share your luggage's location with airlines
The new feature works through the Find Hub app, where users can select their lost item and tap "share item location." This generates a unique, secure URL that can be copied and pasted into an airline's mobile app or website for real-time luggage tracking. The link expires automatically after seven days and sharing is disabled once your phone detects that the luggage is back with you.
Airline adoption
Over 10 global airlines already accepting Find Hub
Over 10 global airlines have already started accepting Find Hub locations as part of their baggage recovery process. These include Ajet, Air India, China Airlines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines. Google plans to collaborate with more airlines in the future to expand this service.