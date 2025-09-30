Next Article
Android September 2025 update brings Pixel audio sharing feature
Technology
Android just rolled out its September 2025 updates, bringing fresh features to Pixel phones, Wear OS watches, and Google TV.
The highlight: Pixel users can now share audio with friends using Auracast—making group listening a breeze.
Other notable changes in the update
Google Play services v25.38 now offers Fast Pair audio sharing and smoother data restoration for managed devices. There are also clearer location descriptions and a better setup for game profiles.
Over on the Play Store (v48.2), you'll spot a new 'You' tab for all your app content, plus the option to follow other players through Public Profiles.
And if you're in Kenya, M-Pesa is now available as a payment method!