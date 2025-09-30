Android September 2025 update brings Pixel audio sharing feature

Other notable changes in the update

Google Play services v25.38 now offers Fast Pair audio sharing and smoother data restoration for managed devices. There are also clearer location descriptions and a better setup for game profiles.

Over on the Play Store (v48.2), you'll spot a new 'You' tab for all your app content, plus the option to follow other players through Public Profiles.

And if you're in Kenya, M-Pesa is now available as a payment method!