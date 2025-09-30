IAC 2025: Space agencies' plans for next decade in focus

NASA is gearing up for Artemis 2 (lunar orbit) in 2025 and Artemis 3 (moon landing) after that. ESA has its Vision 2040 plan for long-term space objectives, including lunar projects. India's ISRO aims for its first crewed Gaganyaan flight by early 2027 and a human moon landing by 2040.

China's lunar and asteroid missions; Japan's Martian moon mission

China is planning new lunar sample returns and asteroid missions, and is also working on space debris mitigation and removal.

Japan launches its HTV-X cargo ship to the ISS this October and starts its Martian Moons mission to Phobos in 2026—hoping to bring samples back by 2031.

Meanwhile, Canada joins Artemis 2 with astronaut support and investments in robotics, AI, and quantum tech.