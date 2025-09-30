IAC 2025: Space agencies' plans for next decade in focus
The 76th International Astronautical Congress kicks off in Sydney from September 29 to October 3, 2025, bringing together over 7,000 delegates from nearly 90 countries.
This year's focus is on using space tech for a more sustainable Earth and responsible activities beyond our planet.
NASA, ESA, and ISRO's plans for the Moon
NASA is gearing up for Artemis 2 (lunar orbit) in 2025 and Artemis 3 (moon landing) after that.
ESA has its Vision 2040 plan for long-term space objectives, including lunar projects.
India's ISRO aims for its first crewed Gaganyaan flight by early 2027 and a human moon landing by 2040.
China's lunar and asteroid missions; Japan's Martian moon mission
China is planning new lunar sample returns and asteroid missions, and is also working on space debris mitigation and removal.
Japan launches its HTV-X cargo ship to the ISS this October and starts its Martian Moons mission to Phobos in 2026—hoping to bring samples back by 2031.
Meanwhile, Canada joins Artemis 2 with astronaut support and investments in robotics, AI, and quantum tech.