Android with Chrome is now the fastest web platform: Google

Google credits the win to tight teamwork

Google credits the win to tight teamwork between Android hardware, the operating system, and the Chrome browser.

By working closely with chip makers and phone brands, they've boosted performance so much that some Android phones show up to 47% higher benchmark scores.

Plus, by encouraging partners to focus on these speed benchmarks, flagship Android models now load pages 4% to 6% faster and respond to taps 6% to 9% quicker than before.

So if you want a snappier web experience, Android with Chrome is leading the pack right now.