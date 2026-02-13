Android's driving mode can now be activated via Bluetooth
Technology
Google appears to be rolling out an update to Android's Driving Mode.
Now, you can set Driving Mode to activate when your phone connects to your car's Bluetooth or only when both motion and Bluetooth are detected, rather than relying solely on motion-based activation.
How to set up Driving Mode
With a Google Play Services update, you get to pick how Driving Mode activates—Bluetooth-only or a mix of Bluetooth and motion detection.
Update Google Play Services from the Play Store, go to Settings > Modes > Driving, and set it up the way that works best for you.
This should make using your phone on the road safer and less annoying.