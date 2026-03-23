Anduril's underwater drone Dive-XL gets US Navy contract

The Defense Innovation Unit and the US Navy just tapped Anduril's Dive-XL, a massive autonomous underwater vehicle, through DIU's competitive Commercial Solutions Opening to participate in the new Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform Project (CAMP). Chosen after a tough competition in mid-March 2026, Dive-XL stands out for handling missions where GPS doesn't work: think deep-sea drone launches and long underwater journeys.

The drone can stay submerged for long durations Dive-XL runs on an all-electric powertrain, letting it travel over 2,000 nautical miles and stay submerged for ages.

It can carry up to three payload modules, for things like surveillance or even strike operations, and acts as a mothership for smaller underwater drones.

Anduril's autonomous undersea vehicles have accumulated more than 42,355km and 6,752 hours of mission time.

The modular hull lets it fit into standard shipping containers With its modular hull that fits into standard shipping containers, Dive-XL is easy to move by truck or plane.

Inspired by Australia's Ghost Shark project, it's built in Sydney and Rhode Island with the capacity to roll out dozens every year.