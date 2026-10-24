Angad Pratap prepares for Gaganyaan uncrewed test late 2026
Group Captain Angad Pratap, one of the four astronaut-designates for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, is genuinely excited about the upcoming uncrewed test flight set for late 2026.
Speaking at a major aerospace convention, he compared his journey as an Air Force test pilot to the new challenges at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and shared how both experiences are helping him prepare for space.
G1 mission tests crewed flight technology
The G1 mission is all about testing new technology to get humans safely into space.
Pratap pointed out that working with other countries will be important to solve tough engineering problems and keep costs in check.
He also looked back at Rakesh Sharma's historic 1984 spaceflight, noting how much things have improved since then.
With Gaganyaan, India is aiming to join the select group of nations capable of sending people into space, definitely a proud moment in the making.