Anil Menon and Jessica Meir grow, harvest greens aboard ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon just pulled off an unusual task in space: he grew and harvested kale and wasabi mustard greens right on the International Space Station, teaming up with Jessica Meir.
Meal in 'Chez ISS' boosts morale
Menon and Meir didn't just grow these greens: they cooked a meal with them and shared it in their video, "Chez ISS."
Menon called it "the best meal we have cooked so far," even joking about "Mark Watney would be proud" from The Martian.
Beyond nutrition, having fresh crops lifts astronauts' spirits during those long stretches away from Earth.