Anil Menon and Sophie Adenot leave ISS antenna swap incomplete
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon and ESA's Sophie Adenot (who just became the first French woman to do a spacewalk) spent more than six hours outside the ISS on August 18, aiming to swap out a broken antenna that has been down since November.
They managed to remove the old antenna from its mount, but ran into trouble with some electrical connections and delays disconnecting its electrical connections and locking down gimbal bolts.
Astronauts temporarily secure antenna, managers decide
Since they could not complete the swap, flight controllers had them temporarily secure the faulty antenna for now.
Mission managers are still deciding whether to add this fix to another spacewalk scheduled for August 25 or set up a separate one.
In the meantime, backup systems are keeping ISS communications running smoothly.