Anil Menon arrives at ISS aboard Soyuz MS-29 from Kazakhstan
NASA astronaut Anil Menon, along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, just arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after a quick three-hour flight from Kazakhstan.
Their Soyuz MS-29 launched on July 14, and they stepped into the ISS early Wednesday morning after all checks were done.
Menon begins 8-month ISS research mission
This is Menon's first trip to space, and he'll spend eight months working with an international team on experiments like making better semiconductors and figuring out how to create IV fluids in space, key for future long missions.
The crew also brought artwork from Indian students celebrating Yury Gagarin's legacy and India-Russia teamwork.
Menon, whose parents are Indian and Ukrainian, is a US Space Force colonel and has even cared for climbers on Mount Everest.
His family, including his astronaut wife, was there cheering him on at launch.