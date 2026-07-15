Anil Menon arrives at ISS aboard Soyuz MS-29 from Kazakhstan

This is Menon's first trip to space, and he'll spend eight months working with an international team on experiments like making better semiconductors and figuring out how to create IV fluids in space, key for future long missions.

The crew also brought artwork from Indian students celebrating Yury Gagarin's legacy and India-Russia teamwork.

Menon, whose parents are Indian and Ukrainian, is a US Space Force colonel and has even cared for climbers on Mount Everest.

His family, including his astronaut wife, was there cheering him on at launch.