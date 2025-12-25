Anker laptop power bank drops to all-time low
Anker's Laptop Power Bank (A1695) is back at its lowest price ever—just $87.99 on Amazon and Walmart, matching Black Friday deals and saving you up to $47.
With a 25,000mAh capacity in a compact, 595g body, it's built for charging on the go.
Why it stands out
You get two built-in cables (one retractable USB-C, one lanyard cable), three USB-C ports, and a USB-A port—plus a smart LCD that shows charge and temperature.
It supports fast charging up to 100W per USB-C port, with a total output of 165W, and with its 90Wh battery, you can take it through airport security without worry.
Is it worth grabbing?
At about 39% off the usual $120 price tag, this deal is hard to beat if you need serious power for your laptop or devices while traveling.
Full recharge takes just two hours with a 100W charger—so you'll be ready for your next adventure in no time.