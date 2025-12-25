Waymo, Santa Monica to face off in court over vehicle noise Technology Dec 25, 2025

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, is going to court with Santa Monica after locals complained about the noise and bright lights from its driverless cars.

Since early 2025, people living near two facilities say the vehicles make too much noise when backing in to charge—despite Waymo trying to fix things.

The city eventually told Waymo to stop charging vehicles at the site between 11pm and 6am but the issue wasn't resolved.