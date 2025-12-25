Next Article
Waymo, Santa Monica to face off in court over vehicle noise
Technology
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, is going to court with Santa Monica after locals complained about the noise and bright lights from its driverless cars.
Since early 2025, people living near two facilities say the vehicles make too much noise when backing in to charge—despite Waymo trying to fix things.
The city eventually told Waymo to stop charging vehicles at the site between 11pm and 6am but the issue wasn't resolved.
What's next for Waymo?
Waymo says its cars aren't a public nuisance and has taken legal action too.
This legal fight comes as Waymo is expanding fast—not just in LA but also Phoenix, Atlanta, and even testing in New York City.
The court's decision could have a big impact on where and how these self-driving rides show up next.