Meet Perisphere: Headphones with a foldable screen are here

What makes Perisphere stand out?

Perisphere isn't just about visuals—it comes with 5MP stereo cameras for shooting 3D and 2D videos, plus spatial audio and active noise cancelation for an immersive vibe.

You get up to three hours of video playback per charge, and fast charging keeps you moving.

After making waves at SXSW Sydney last year, it's heading to CES in January before hitting mass production later in 2026.