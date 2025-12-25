Next Article
Meet Perisphere: Headphones with a foldable screen are here
Geeks Loft has unveiled the Perisphere, a pair of over-ear headphones that pack in a foldable display you can flip into view.
With dual 1080p screens and a wide 53-degree field of view, it's built for anyone who wants to stream or create on the go.
What makes Perisphere stand out?
Perisphere isn't just about visuals—it comes with 5MP stereo cameras for shooting 3D and 2D videos, plus spatial audio and active noise cancelation for an immersive vibe.
You get up to three hours of video playback per charge, and fast charging keeps you moving.
After making waves at SXSW Sydney last year, it's heading to CES in January before hitting mass production later in 2026.