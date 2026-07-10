Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station $95 off, White now $134.99
Technology
Anker's Prime Wireless Charging Station is now $134.99 in white, a big $95 off. The black version costs a bit more.
This charger powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, supports Qi2.2 devices, and delivers up to 25-watt wireless charging for iPhone 16 and later models (except the 16E and 17E).
Anker Charger Touchscreen, 65-Watt adapter included
You get a built-in touchscreen showing real-time charging information like status and temperature for each device, plus easy controls through Anker's app.
The phone stand adjusts up to 80 degrees for flexible viewing, and everything comes with a 65-watt USB-C adapter and cable (no extra purchases needed).