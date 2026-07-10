Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station $95 off, White now $134.99 Technology Jul 10, 2026

Anker's Prime Wireless Charging Station is now $134.99 in white, a big $95 off. The black version costs a bit more.

This charger powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, supports Qi2.2 devices, and delivers up to 25-watt wireless charging for iPhone 16 and later models (except the 16E and 17E).