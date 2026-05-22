Anker's AI chip boosts ANC, voice clarity in new earbuds
What's the story
Anker has launched its latest Soundcore Liberty Pro earbuds, the Liberty 5 Pro. The new model is the first to feature Anker's proprietary Thus AI audio chip, which was unveiled last month. The innovative chip enhances noise cancellation and ensures clear voice transmission during calls, even in noisy environments. The Liberty 5 Pro comes in four color options: blue, white, black, and pink at a price of $169.99.
Upgrades
The charging case now has a larger LCD screen
The Liberty 5 Pro retains the LCD touchscreen charging case feature of its predecessor, but with some improvements. The screen is now larger (0.96-inch) and located on the outside for easier access. You can use it to adjust Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) levels or enable transparency mode. The earbuds offer up to 6.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 28 hours in total when paired with the charging case.
Performance
AI chip boosts ANC and voice clarity
The Thus AI chip improves several aspects of the Liberty 5 Pro's performance. Anker claims it makes ANC 100% more effective than its predecessor, the Liberty 4 Pro. The chip also improves voice clarity during calls by reducing background noise and enables faster responses to 20 built-in voice commands for volume control, playback management, and ANC mode changes.
Advanced model
Liberty 5 Pro Max model also introduced
Along with the Liberty 5 Pro, Anker has also launched a premium version called the Liberty 5 Pro Max. Priced at $229.99, it comes in black or titanium-gold finishes and features an even larger AMOLED display on the charging case. The screen can be used to adjust settings and control playback of what you're listening to. It also supports AI note-taking through its charging case, recording conversations and meetings for later transcription by the Soundcore app on your smartphone.