Anker's AI chip boosts ANC, voice clarity in new earbuds

Anker has launched its latest Soundcore Liberty Pro earbuds, the Liberty 5 Pro. The new model is the first to feature Anker's proprietary Thus AI audio chip, which was unveiled last month. The innovative chip enhances noise cancellation and ensures clear voice transmission during calls, even in noisy environments. The Liberty 5 Pro comes in four color options: blue, white, black, and pink at a price of $169.99.

Upgrades The charging case now has a larger LCD screen The Liberty 5 Pro retains the LCD touchscreen charging case feature of its predecessor, but with some improvements. The screen is now larger (0.96-inch) and located on the outside for easier access. You can use it to adjust Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) levels or enable transparency mode. The earbuds offer up to 6.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 28 hours in total when paired with the charging case.

Performance AI chip boosts ANC and voice clarity The Thus AI chip improves several aspects of the Liberty 5 Pro's performance. Anker claims it makes ANC 100% more effective than its predecessor, the Liberty 4 Pro. The chip also improves voice clarity during calls by reducing background noise and enables faster responses to 20 built-in voice commands for volume control, playback management, and ANC mode changes.

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