Anker Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon $85 for Prime members
Technology
Anker's Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker is now at its best price ever on Amazon: $85 for Prime members and $90 for everyone else.
The deal won't last long, since Prime Day ends soon, so if you've been eyeing this speaker, now's the time.
Party-ready 80W audio IPX7, 24H battery
With 80W of powerful audio, deep bass, and a built-in light show, the Boom 2 is made for parties and outdoor hangouts.
It's fully waterproof (IPX7), floats in water, and has a tough build.
Plus, you get up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge, perfect for all-day adventures.