Anker unveils Thus AI chip with compute in memory design

Thus will power Soundcore flagship earbuds

The Thus chip processes information right where it is stored, which Anker CEO Steven Yang calls a big step up from older tech.

You will see it first in Anker's next Soundcore flagship earbuds, promising clearer calls, better noise reduction, and sharper voice isolation.

With support for bigger neural networks and cool extras like bone conduction sensors and multiple microphones, these earbuds are set to rival AirPods Pro 3 and Sony WF-1000XM6.

More smart features are expected to be revealed on May 21 at Anker Day.