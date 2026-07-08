Anker's Sleep A20 earbuds $99.99 at Best Buy and Target

Sleep A20 users report longer sleep

The Sleep A20s are designed for all-night comfort with customizable tips and wings.

Users say they're actually sleeping longer: one person mentioned getting nearly 30 more minutes compared to AirPods Pro, while another shared that her husband's snoring faded into the background.

The companion app tracks your sleep patterns too.

If you want even stronger noise blocking, the newer Sleep A30 model adds active noise cancelation but won't last as long on a charge.

The A20s give you up to 14 hours and USB-C charging.