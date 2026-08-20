Annapurni Subramaniam 1st Indian woman wins COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal
Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, who leads the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, just became the first Indian woman, and only the fourth Indian ever, to win the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal.
The award, given at a major space science event in Italy, recognizes her outstanding contributions to space research in developing countries.
Subramaniam is IIA's 1st woman director
With more than 30 years in astrophysics, Subramaniam has published 175 papers and guided 15 Ph.D. students.
She broke new ground as IIA's first woman director and helped calibrate AstroSat's Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope.
She is the Principal Investigator of INSIST, a proposed next-generation ultraviolet-optical space telescope, and has also contributed to India's participation in the international Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project.