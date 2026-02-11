Antarctic ice melting faster, affecting carbon absorption
Scientists say West Antarctica's ice is melting faster, and that's bad news for the Southern Ocean—a huge player in soaking up carbon dioxide from our atmosphere.
Normally, melting icebergs drop iron into the water, which helps tiny phytoplankton capture carbon.
But a lot of this iron sinks or gets lost before it can do much good.
How this affects climate change
All that extra freshwater from melting ice messes with how ocean layers mix.
This can stop carbon from sinking deep into the sea, making it harder for the ocean to keep excess CO2 out of the air.
If temperatures keep rising and more Antarctic ice melts, scientists warn this cycle could speed up climate change even more—so cutting greenhouse gas emissions is key to keeping things in balance.