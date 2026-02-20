Antarctic Peninsula heating up fast: What it means for Earth
A new study shows that the Antarctic Peninsula is heating up faster than most places on Earth, and what happens next really depends on how much we cut emissions.
Researchers looked at different scenarios, from low to very high emissions, to see how the Antarctic Peninsula's ice, wildlife, and oceans might change.
Temperature rise
Under different emissions scenarios, temperatures here could rise anywhere from 2.3°C (if we keep emissions low) to over 6°C (if emissions stay high).
This fast warming is tied to shrinking sea ice and shifting winds.
If we cut emissions
If we manage to keep emissions down, sea ice should mostly stick around and glaciers won't thin much—basically keeping conditions on the Antarctic Peninsula close to how they are now.
It's a reminder that cutting emissions can really make a difference for the Antarctic Peninsula.
If we don't cut emissions
But if nothing changes and emissions stay high, scientists warn of major disruptions—like Larsen C and Wilkins ice shelves possibly collapsing in future high-emissions scenarios, sea ice shrinking by 20%, more ocean heatwaves, and krill populations taking a hit.
That could mess with food chains for penguins and whales—and even affect global sea levels.