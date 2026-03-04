Antarctica is losing ice at an alarming rate

The biggest losses are happening in West Antarctica 's Amundsen Sea and Getz regions. Glaciers like Smith and Thwaites have retreated by over a dozen miles each, mainly because winds push warmer ocean water under the ice shelves, making them thinner and less stable.

Tracking glacier changes

In the northeast Antarctic Peninsula, glaciers are retreating too—even though there's no clear sign of ocean warming there.

Scientists used radar from satellites around the world to track these changes.

Their new 30-year record helps us understand what's happening now—and what it could mean for future sea levels as our climate keeps changing.