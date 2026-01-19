Antarctica just got the world's 1st ice core sanctuary

Epic journey: Ice from Mont Blanc and Grand Combin arrives

Ice cores collected from Mont Blanc in France and Grand Combin in Switzerland (collected in recent years) have made it all the way to Antarctica.

These frozen time capsules traveled across the Mediterranean, the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Southern Ocean, kept at -20°C aboard the Italian research icebreaker RV Laura Bassi, and were transported to Antarctica for long-term storage (arrival date not stated).