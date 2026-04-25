Antarctica's Blood Falls is iron rich water from Taylor Glacier

Blood Falls microbes metabolize iron

What makes Blood Falls even cooler? It's home to microbes that survive without sunlight or oxygen by using iron and sulfur for energy, basically thriving where almost nothing else can.

Scientists say this could help us understand how life might exist on other planets.

Plus, Blood Falls is a reminder of how much we still have to learn about Earth's weirdest places: early explorers thought algae caused the color before realizing it was all chemistry.