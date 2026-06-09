Antares Mark-0 achieves initial criticality, 1st private non-light-water US reactor

Antares uses HALEU TRISO fuel

Antares uses advanced HALEU fuel formed into TRISO fuel particles and has a cooling system with zero moving parts, making it reliable even under tough conditions.

It's part of a US Department of Energy program to boost innovation in nuclear technology.

Next up: Antares is set for deployment at Joint Base San Antonio by 2028, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright calling this a "Today's achievement is a historic moment for American nuclear energy," for US nuclear innovation.