Anthony Schapira-led UCL finds gut bacteria may indicate Parkinson's risk
Scientists at University College London have found that changes in your gut bacteria might reveal if you're at higher risk for Parkinson's disease, even before symptoms show up.
The team, led by Professor Anthony Schapira, noticed unique patterns in the gut microbes of people with genetic risks and those already diagnosed, hinting at new ways to catch or even prevent the disease early.
Study finds 176 microbial differences internationally
The study compared gut bacteria from people with Parkinson's, those genetically at risk, and healthy people.
They spotted differences in 176 types of microbes: patterns that held true across groups from the UK South Korea, and Turkey.
Interestingly, some healthy people showed similar microbe changes as those with Parkinson's, which could mean hidden risks.
Microbiome changes linked to nerve protein
The researchers think these gut changes might affect brain health by influencing a key protein tied to nerve cells.
If future studies back this up, tweaking your microbiome (maybe through diet or medications) could one day help lower your chances of getting Parkinson's.