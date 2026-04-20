Anthony Schapira-led UCL finds gut bacteria may indicate Parkinson's risk Technology Apr 20, 2026

Scientists at University College London have found that changes in your gut bacteria might reveal if you're at higher risk for Parkinson's disease, even before symptoms show up.

The team, led by Professor Anthony Schapira, noticed unique patterns in the gut microbes of people with genetic risks and those already diagnosed, hinting at new ways to catch or even prevent the disease early.