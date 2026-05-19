Anthropic acquires Stainless to strengthen cross-language SDK developer tools
Anthropic just snapped up Stainless, a young startup known for making it super easy to turn APIs into SDKs across different programming languages.
With this acquisition, whose terms were not disclosed, Anthropic not only gets Stainless's popular tools but also keeps them away from competitors like OpenAI and Google.
Stainless customers retain rights to SDKs
Stainless' tech has been a game-changer for developers building AI systems by automating SDK updates whenever APIs change.
Anthropic has used these tools in every one of its SDKs since the beginning.
Going forward, Anthropic will shut down all hosted Stainless products but promises existing customers will keep full rights to their generated SDKs.
Founder Alex Rattray said the deal was a natural fit, saying both teams are focused on making developer tools even better together.