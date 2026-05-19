Anthropic acquires Stainless to strengthen cross-language SDK developer tools

Stainless customers retain rights to SDKs

Stainless' tech has been a game-changer for developers building AI systems by automating SDK updates whenever APIs change.

Anthropic has used these tools in every one of its SDKs since the beginning.

Going forward, Anthropic will shut down all hosted Stainless products but promises existing customers will keep full rights to their generated SDKs.

Founder Alex Rattray said the deal was a natural fit, saying both teams are focused on making developer tools even better together.