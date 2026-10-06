Anthropic adds AI project organizer to Claude Code cloud sessions
Anthropic just dropped a big update for its Claude Code projects, adding AI that can organize and manage coding tasks for you.
Right now, these new features are rolling out to select Claude Pro and Max users on cloud sessions in Claude Code who don't have any existing projects on the web and desktop.
The goal? To make handling complex code projects way easier by letting the AI coordinate multiple threads at once.
Users can brief Claude across repositories
With this upgrade, you can brief Claude about your project (think: like giving instructions to a super-organized assistant), and the AI will help keep everything on track, even across several code repositories.
You can interact with different coding threads and share memory between them for smoother teamwork.
For now, these tools are only available in the cloud, but Anthropic says local support is coming soon, without messing up your usual workflow.
Just a heads-up: using lots of threads might eat into your usage limits faster or mean you'll have to sort out merge conflicts yourself sometimes.
Local and command-line features aren't going anywhere!