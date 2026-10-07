Anthropic adds Claude sidebar to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides beta
Anthropic just dropped a new sidebar for its AI assistant, Claude, right inside Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
Currently in public beta, the sidebar makes it way easier for paid Claude users to get things done in Google's apps, plus it gives you another option besides Gemini.
Claude edits across Docs Sheets Slides
Claude helps with spelling fixes and rewrites in Docs without messing up your formatting.
In Sheets, it can whip up formulas or build tables using the context of the document.
For Slides, you can ask it to make new slides that match your theme or spot stuff that needs updating.
There's also an "ask before edits" mode so you always stay in control of changes.
Paid users get Google Workspace integration
If you're a paid Claude user, just grab the integration from the Google Workspace Marketplace.
You can even edit files by pasting links straight into chats with Claude, making workflows smoother if you're juggling both Anthropic and Google tools.