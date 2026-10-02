Anthropic adds 'dreaming' so Claude AI agents learn from chats
Technology
Anthropic just introduced "dreaming" for its Claude AI agents, a new feature that lets these bots learn from their past chats to do better next time.
Basically, the agents use their memory to update what they know, making future tasks and teamwork smoother.
Anthropic upgrade includes accuracy and collaboration
"dreaming" is part of a bigger upgrade package from Anthropic, which also includes tools for better task accuracy and letting multiple AIs work together.
The company is putting a lot of focus on making its AI safer and more ethical, like letting Claude end toxic conversations with users and studying moral values, showing it's serious about building smarter, safer tech.