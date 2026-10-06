Anthropic AI alert prompts Florida arrest over sheriff's office threat
Technology
Anthropic's internal monitoring software flagged a Florida woman's message about attacking a sheriff's office.
After real people checked and found the threat serious, police arrested Carli Michelle Heller in Bonita Springs.
The whole thing started with an AI alert: pretty wild how tech can step in like that.
Heller thought Claude chats were private
Turns out, Heller thought she was just using Claude as a private diary and did not realize her chats could be reviewed by humans.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed her surprise.
Now, people are talking about where to draw the line between privacy and safety.
This is not the first time either; there was a similar case in Canada earlier this year involving another AI platform.