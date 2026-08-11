Anthropic AI extends Riemann Hypothesis verified range after nonexpert prompt

Anthropic's new AI just made a real dent in the legendary Riemann Hypothesis, a puzzle about prime numbers that's stumped mathematicians for more than 150 years.

The million-dollar prize for a full proof is still out there, but this AI managed to extend the range where the hypothesis holds true, all after an Anthropic staff member without significant mathematical training prompted it to "take a real stab" at the hypothesis, then left it to coordinate the task across the following day and a half.