Anthropic's AI submitted false tip-off to police about murder case
What's the story
Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) model recently submitted a false tip about an unsolved murder case to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD). The incident occurred on July 18, but was only discovered by the AI firm on September 28. The PPD never saw the tip as it had been marked as spam.
Incident details
Tip appeared to be from a person with potential information
The false tip was submitted via PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com, a platform for sharing information on unsolved murders.
It was dated July 18, 2026, and appeared to be from a person with potential information about the case.
However, it was flagged as spam and never reached the PPD's Real-Time Crime Center for investigation or further dissemination.
Aftermath
Anthropic learned of the incident on September 28
Anthropic learned of the incident on September 28, and informed the PPD on October 7. Representatives from both parties met the next day to discuss the matter.
According to police reports, Anthropic said that this submission was made during an automated test involving random website interactions.
The company has since terminated this testing process and added a new validation step for future tests.
Official response
Philadelphia police confirm no data breach
The Philadelphia police have confirmed that there is no evidence of unauthorized access to their systems or compromise of departmental data.
They also confirmed that the false tip was marked as spam before reaching investigators.
However, they said Anthropic must strengthen its safeguards to prevent similar incidents from impacting city systems without the city's knowledge, and called the two-month delay in detecting and reporting the incident to the City unacceptable.
Safeguard emphasis
PPD calls for stronger safeguards from Anthropic
The PPD stressed the importance of tech companies taking all necessary steps to prevent their systems from submitting false information to law enforcement.
They said, "The company must strengthen its safeguards to prevent similar incidents from impacting city systems without the city's knowledge."
The department also called Anthropic's two-month delay in detecting and reporting this incident "unacceptable."