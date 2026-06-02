Anthropic and Snowflake integrate Claude into Cortex AI for workplaces

Firms adopt Claude, Cortex code surges

Major companies like Basis, Block, Carvana, eSentire, and Notion are already using Claude for things like cybersecurity and financial analysis.

As Anthropic's Steve Corfield puts it, they're making trusted AI easier to use on critical business information.

Plus, Snowflake's Cortex Code has become its fastest-growing product ever, showing just how quickly businesses are adopting these new tools.