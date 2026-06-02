Anthropic and Snowflake integrate Claude into Cortex AI for workplaces
Technology
Anthropic and Snowflake are teaming up to bring more practical AI into the workplace, as announced at Snowflake Summit 2026.
Since joining forces in late 2025, they've integrated Anthropic's Claude models into Snowflake's Cortex AI, letting companies use advanced AI directly on their most important data, securely and reliably.
Firms adopt Claude, Cortex code surges
Major companies like Basis, Block, Carvana, eSentire, and Notion are already using Claude for things like cybersecurity and financial analysis.
As Anthropic's Steve Corfield puts it, they're making trusted AI easier to use on critical business information.
Plus, Snowflake's Cortex Code has become its fastest-growing product ever, showing just how quickly businesses are adopting these new tools.