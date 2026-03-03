Anthropic boosts Claude's memory as users flee ChatGPT
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a major update for its Claude AI, expanding the memory feature to free users. The company has also launched a new import tool, enabling users to transfer context and chat history from other AI apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The update is aimed at making it easier for users to switch between different AI platforms without losing their previous interactions or settings.
Feature details
How to enable memory in Claude
The memory feature of Claude, which allows the chatbot to remember user preferences and past contexts, was earlier available only to paid subscribers. However, with this latest update, all users can enable the feature by going to "Settings" and then "Capabilities." The same section now also houses a new memory import tool designed specifically for this purpose.
User guide
Memory import tool explained
The memory import tool works by asking users to copy a pre-written prompt into their existing AI chatbot, like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. The output generated by that chatbot can then be pasted into Claude's import tool, allowing the assistant to absorb relevant background information in one step. This way, users can easily transfer their context and personal information from other AI tools to Claude.
Market response
Claude's growing popularity and recent model updates
The update comes as Claude's popularity continues to grow, thanks to productivity-focused tools like Claude Code and Claude Cowork. Last month, Anthropic launched its Opus 4.6 and Sonnet 4.6 models, which are said to be better at coding and handling complex multi-step tasks such as spreadsheet analysis and form filling. These advancements have further cemented Claude's position in the AI chatbot market.
Ethical considerations
Anthropic's commitment to AI safety and ethical practices
Anthropic has also been in the news for its public stance on AI safety and government collaborations. The company recently revealed that it had resisted Pentagon requests to relax certain safeguards on its AI systems. It said it has drawn "red lines" around the use of AI for mass surveillance and fully autonomous lethal weapons, highlighting its commitment to ethical practices in the field of artificial intelligence.