Anthropic boosts Claude's memory as users flee ChatGPT

Anthropic has announced a major update for its Claude AI, expanding the memory feature to free users. The company has also launched a new import tool, enabling users to transfer context and chat history from other AI apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The update is aimed at making it easier for users to switch between different AI platforms without losing their previous interactions or settings.

Feature details How to enable memory in Claude The memory feature of Claude, which allows the chatbot to remember user preferences and past contexts, was earlier available only to paid subscribers. However, with this latest update, all users can enable the feature by going to "Settings" and then "Capabilities." The same section now also houses a new memory import tool designed specifically for this purpose.

User guide Memory import tool explained The memory import tool works by asking users to copy a pre-written prompt into their existing AI chatbot, like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. The output generated by that chatbot can then be pasted into Claude's import tool, allowing the assistant to absorb relevant background information in one step. This way, users can easily transfer their context and personal information from other AI tools to Claude.

Market response Claude's growing popularity and recent model updates The update comes as Claude's popularity continues to grow, thanks to productivity-focused tools like Claude Code and Claude Cowork. Last month, Anthropic launched its Opus 4.6 and Sonnet 4.6 models, which are said to be better at coding and handling complex multi-step tasks such as spreadsheet analysis and form filling. These advancements have further cemented Claude's position in the AI chatbot market.

