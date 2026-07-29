Anthropic CEO Amodei warns on open-source AI after Kimi K3

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, is weighing in on the big debate about open-source AI.

After a Chinese model called Kimi K3 beat several US models, sparking talk of sanctions from the Trump team, Amodei says he doesn't want to ban open-source models but thinks we need to be careful.

Meanwhile, tech giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft are pushing back against sanctions, saying open-source AI helps drive innovation.