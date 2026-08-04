Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei raises concern over hires chasing paychecks
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, is a bit concerned that some of the company's new hires are more focused on big paychecks than building safe and human-friendly AI.
With tech companies battling for top engineers using high salaries and flashy job titles, Amodei worries this could pull attention away from Anthropic's core mission.
Anthropic and OpenAI compete for researchers
The race for AI talent means companies like Anthropic are bringing in stars like Google's John Jumper, while OpenAI has picked up Google's Noam Shazeer.
OpenAI has also picked up a key researcher from Thinking Machines Lab.
Many engineers want to cash in now, since rapid changes in AI could make their skills outdated soon, but Amodei hopes the drive for money doesn't overshadow why people join these teams in the first place.