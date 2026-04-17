Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges extreme measures for AI safety
Technology
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm on AI safety, saying, "No action is too extreme when the fate of humanity is at stake!"
He's highlighting just how important it is to keep AI development in check as it starts to play a bigger role in things like government and security.
The main message? We need to put human well-being first as technology moves forward.
Anthropic promotes constitutional AI principles
Started by Amodei in 2021, Anthropic is all about building AI that's safe and genuinely helpful for people.
They're pushing something called "Constitutional AI," which means using clear principles, not just trial-and-error, to guide what AI does.
This helps make sure we actually understand how these systems think and act, so they stay transparent and trustworthy.