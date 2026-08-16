AI could cure most diseases within 10 years: Anthropic CEO
What's the story
Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has made an ambitious prediction that artificial intelligence (AI) will help humans cure most diseases within the next five to 10 years. His optimism comes from the rapid advancements AI is making in science and medicine. Today, researchers are already using this technology to solve complex problems, understand diseases better, and expedite the search for new treatments.
Balanced perspective
Amodei defends his views on AI's risks and benefits
Amodei recently defended his views on AI's risks and benefits in a post on X.
He pushed back against criticism that his messaging has been too negative or focused too much on the risks of AI.
The Anthropic CEO said he has always tried to strike a balance between both sides, saying "I do not agree that my messaging has been disproportionately negative."
AI potential
'A century of biological progress in a decade'
In his essay, Machines of Loving Grace, Amodei highlighted the potential benefits of AI, especially in health and biology.
He wrote it because he felt that the AI industry wasn't painting an inspiring enough picture of how this technology could radically transform the world for the better.
He believes that powerful AI could at least 10x the rate of discoveries, giving us 50-100 years of biological progress in just five to 10 years.
Personal impact
Personal reasons behind Amodei's belief in AI
Amodei's hope for AI in disease research and cures is also personal. He lost his father to Hepatitis C, just a few years before direct-acting antivirals were developed.
These drugs cure 95% of patients with Hepatitis C.
"I feel the urgency here: I lost my father to Hepatitis C only a few years before the development of direct-acting antivirals (sofosbuvir), which cure 95% of patients and probably would have cured him," Dario Amodei said.
Shared vision
Demis Hassabis also believes AI will end many diseases
Former Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has also spoken about AI potentially bringing an end to many diseases in the coming years.
In an interview with CBS News, he said that AI could help bring about "the end of disease," possibly within the next decade.
He said, "So on average, it takes, you know, 10 years and billions of dollars to design just one drug. We can maybe reduce that down from years to maybe months or maybe even weeks."