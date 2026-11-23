AI takes your job? Play video games, suggests Anthropic CEO
What's the story
Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has a rather unconventional suggestion for those facing job loss due to artificial intelligence (AI): immersive video games. The idea was floated by Amodei while he was still with OpenAI. He suggested that these virtual worlds could help ease "political strife caused by AI-induced joblessness," according to The Wall Street Journal.
Unconventional proposal
Amodei's gaming solution
Amodei's suggestion of using immersive video games as a solution to AI-induced unemployment is more sci-fi than science.
The report doesn't clarify how he thought this would work or if it was an official proposal.
However, it does highlight a major concern about the impact of AI on employment and society at large.
Societal implications
Broader implications of AI-induced unemployment
The rise of AI is not just about job displacement. It also raises questions about the future of work as a source of income, social connection, and purpose.
If AI disrupts the job market faster than new opportunities can be created, societies could face challenges beyond just unemployment rates.
This is especially true in high-tech hubs like San Francisco where tech workers are developing artificial general intelligence (AGI).
Employment outlook
Job displacement from AI still limited
The fear of widespread job loss due to AI is real, but not every warning about AI-related job losses should be viewed as a harbinger of mass unemployment.
A June 2026 review by the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that large-scale job displacement from generative AI has been limited so far.
However, it did highlight increasing inequality and reduced opportunities for younger workers as potential risks.
Philanthropic commitment
Amodei siblings' philanthropic commitments
The WSJ profile also sheds light on the philanthropic commitments of Amodei and his sister Daniela, Anthropic's president.
As per the company's IPO prospectus, the siblings, along with five other co-founders, have pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity in the company to charitable causes.
The filing clarifies that these pledges are voluntary, revocable, and not legally binding.