Anthropic gives retailers blueprints to build shopping agents on Claude
What's the story
Anthropic, a artificial intelligence (AI) company, has launched blueprints for retailers to create shopping and merchant agents on Claude. The move comes as the demand for internal and external conversational search tools grows ahead of the holiday shopping season. Shoppers are increasingly relying on AI to compare prices, check product availability, and get recommendations.
Impact
AI-driven retail site visits convert at a 60% higher rate
According to Adobe Analytics, AI-driven retail site visits convert at a rate 60% higher than traffic from other sources.
The blueprints provided by Anthropic are guidelines for building shopper and merchant agents for retail, travel, and ticketing companies.
These online agents can make preference-based suggestions and add items to shopping carts on behalf of customers.
Performance
Claude boosts retail engagement and sales
Angela Jiang, Anthropic's head of product on the Claude platform, said they've seen promising results with their AI agents.
She revealed that one partner saw a 30-35% increase in cart size and customers were 60% more likely to complete a purchase when using these agents.
This highlights the potential of AI in enhancing customer engagement and boosting sales for retailers during peak shopping seasons like holidays.
Retailer tool
Agents that suggest inventory, prices, and marketing campaigns
The merchant blueprint provided by Anthropic allows retailers to build an agent that suggests inventory, prices, and marketing campaigns.
However, it's important to note that these agents do not complete purchases on behalf of shoppers or merchants.
This feature gives retailers more control over their sales process while still benefiting from the personalized shopping experience offered by AI agents.