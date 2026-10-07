Anthropic debuts Claude Code Review, raises feedback rate to 54%
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Code Review, an AI tool that helps Teams and Enterprise users catch coding mistakes before they become big problems.
Instead of relying on sometimes-missed human reviews, this tool scans pull requests (those code changes developers make) and spots issues way more reliably, jumping from 16% to 54% in useful feedback.
For major updates, it finds issues 84% of the time.
Code review costs $15 to $25
A code review typically costs $15 to $25, but companies can set monthly budget limits and pick which projects use it.
This means you get thorough code reviews without breaking the bank or risking expensive bugs down the line.