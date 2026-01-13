Anthropic debuts Cowork, an AI agent for everyday computing tasks

Anthropic has launched a new feature called Cowork, designed to simplify general office work. The innovative tool is built on the same technology as Claude Code and integrated into the macOS desktop app. It allows users to give Claude access to specific folders on their computers and provide simple instructions for tasks like filling out expense reports or writing reports from digital notes.

User accessibility Cowork's goal: Simplifying complex tasks for all users Anthropic's main aim with Cowork is to make it accessible for all knowledge workers, from developers to marketers. The company started working on this feature after observing that people were already using Claude Code for general knowledge work tasks. Despite some similarities with Claude Code, Cowork is designed to be more user-friendly, requiring less technical know-how and allowing users to make new requests or amendments before completing the initial task.

Feature functionality Cowork's capabilities and potential risks Cowork can now be used as a research preview by Max subscribers. It lets users give Claude access to specific folders on their computers, and can be modified to use connectors, skills, and Google Chrome. However, Anthropic has warned that vague instructions could lead to destructive actions like deleting local files. The company also acknowledged the risk of prompt injection attacks with this new feature.