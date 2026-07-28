Anthropic defends safety, Sam Altman meets US officials, Bombay deepfakes

AI is making headlines for more than just cool tech. There's a lot happening around how it's used and who keeps it in check.

Anthropic just cleared the air, saying they're not against open-weight AI models but are focused on building safe and ethical systems.

Over in the US OpenAI boss Sam Altman is talking with officials about how to keep AI safe for everyone.

And in India, the Bombay High Court is moving forward with a case about deepfake videos targeting a government minister, showing that what happens with AI online can have serious real-life consequences.