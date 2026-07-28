Anthropic defends safety, Sam Altman meets US officials, Bombay deepfakes
AI is making headlines for more than just cool tech. There's a lot happening around how it's used and who keeps it in check.
Anthropic just cleared the air, saying they're not against open-weight AI models but are focused on building safe and ethical systems.
Over in the US OpenAI boss Sam Altman is talking with officials about how to keep AI safe for everyone.
And in India, the Bombay High Court is moving forward with a case about deepfake videos targeting a government minister, showing that what happens with AI online can have serious real-life consequences.
Companies governments courts respond to AI
These updates show how fast things are changing with AI, from companies promising to play fair, to governments working on new rules, to courts stepping in when things go wrong.
For anyone curious about tech's impact on society (and maybe their own future), it's worth keeping an eye on where these conversations lead next.