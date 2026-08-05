Anthropic develops custom silicon to accelerate Claude and cut costs
Technology
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, is now working on developing its own custom silicon chips.
The goal? To make Claude faster and cheaper to run by using hardware designed just for it.
This move comes as Anthropic looks to boost its tech game and keep up in the competitive AI world.
Anthropic aims for chip supply independence
With demand for AI computing power skyrocketing (and a chip shortage making things tricky), Anthropic wants more control over its resources instead of relying on big players like NVIDIA.
While it's still using chips from Amazon, Google, and NVIDIA for now, building its own gives it options and could help it stay ahead if chip supplies get tight again.