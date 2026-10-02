Anthropic disables Fable 5 Mythos 5 everywhere after US order
Anthropic has had to turn off its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models everywhere after a US government order.
Officials said the move was about national security and that they were worried that these AI tools could be used for "jailbreaking" or misused.
Anthropic admitted its models have some vulnerabilities but pointed out that other publicly available models, including OpenAI's GPT-5.5, can discover the vulnerabilities in Fable 5 and Mythos 5.
Anthropic says order could slow innovation
Even though Anthropic followed the order, it is not convinced it is the right call for the whole industry.
The company says if rules like this become standard, it could slow down innovation for everyone.
Anthropic said it is talking with US officials to clear things up and hopes to get its models back online soon, adding that smart regulations should protect people without holding back progress.