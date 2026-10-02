Anthropic disables Fable 5 Mythos 5 everywhere after US order

Anthropic has had to turn off its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models everywhere after a US government order.

Officials said the move was about national security and that they were worried that these AI tools could be used for "jailbreaking" or misused.

Anthropic admitted its models have some vulnerabilities but pointed out that other publicly available models, including OpenAI's GPT-5.5, can discover the vulnerabilities in Fable 5 and Mythos 5.