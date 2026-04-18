Anthropic discusses Mythos cybersecurity with Trump officials including Susie Wiles
Technology
Anthropic, a major player in AI, recently talked with Trump administration officials, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, about their new tool, Mythos.
The focus? How Mythos could help federal agencies, especially with cybersecurity.
Anthropic emphasized it is committed to using AI responsibly and hinted that government use could eventually follow.
JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup testing Mythos
Big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are already testing Mythos for security flaws, which has put it on the US Treasury's radar.
Still, there are worries about hackers misusing the tech.
Even after past disagreements with the Pentagon over military use, Anthropic is working closely with US agencies to make sure Mythos is safe for everyone.