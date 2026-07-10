Anthropic drops Reflect beta tracking Claude chats for memory users Technology Jul 10, 2026

Anthropic just dropped Reflect, a dashboard that lets you track your chats with the Claude AI bot.

You can see when you're most active, what topics you chat about, and how many conversations you've had, all filtered by different time frames.

It's in beta for users with Memory enabled, and while it doesn't show total chat time yet, that feature is coming soon.