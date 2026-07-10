Anthropic drops Reflect beta tracking Claude chats for memory users
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Reflect, a dashboard that lets you track your chats with the Claude AI bot.
You can see when you're most active, what topics you chat about, and how many conversations you've had, all filtered by different time frames.
It's in beta for users with Memory enabled, and while it doesn't show total chat time yet, that feature is coming soon.
Reflect suggests healthier AI use routines
Reflect doesn't just show stats: it suggests ways to make your AI use healthier and more efficient.
You'll get tips like using Projects to save time or setting up quiet hours and break reminders.
Plus, it encourages you to think about which tasks are better kept human-led.
More features like Cowork support are on the way, making Reflect a handy tool for productivity and balance.