Anthropic eases Mythos cybersecurity alert sharing after Josh Gottheimer criticism
Technology
Anthropic just made it easier for users of its AI tool, Mythos, to share cybersecurity alerts with other organizations.
This update comes after experts and US Rep. Josh Gottheimer called out the company for keeping critical information locked up, especially as AI-powered cyberattacks are becoming a bigger worry.
Project Glasswing sharing restrictions eased
Before this change, companies testing Mythos under Project Glasswing couldn't share details about software bugs due to strict agreements.
Now, Anthropic says responsible sharing is allowed so everyone can work together against cyber threats, recognizing that keeping information private could leave organizations exposed.