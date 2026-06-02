Anthropic expands Mythos with Project Glasswing to spot cyber risks
Anthropic has taken its AI tool, Mythos, to the next level with Project Glasswing.
Now working with 150 organizations in more than 15 countries, Mythos is helping spot cyber risks that could affect more than 100 million people, including places like power grids and hospitals.
Since its launch in early April 2026, it has already flagged more than 10,000 serious software issues.
Amazon Google and Microsoft tested Mythos
Big names like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have tested Mythos and say it really works at finding security flaws. Even the US government gave it a try after some earlier disagreements.
A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Anthropic had invited ENISA (the EU cybersecurity agency) to join Project Glasswing.
Anthropic sums up the mission: The goal of Project Glasswing is to create a safe and secure digital environment for everyone.