Anthropic expands Mythos with Project Glasswing to spot cyber risks Technology Jun 02, 2026

Anthropic has taken its AI tool, Mythos, to the next level with Project Glasswing.

Now working with 150 organizations in more than 15 countries, Mythos is helping spot cyber risks that could affect more than 100 million people, including places like power grids and hospitals.

Since its launch in early April 2026, it has already flagged more than 10,000 serious software issues.